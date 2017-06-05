Second Saturday Art Night showcases d...

Second Saturday Art Night showcases diverse exhibits

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

This month's Second Saturday Art Night in downtown Sonora has some notable highlights, including a striking show by street artist Quel Beast. UTLTRN Design will host the show by Quel Beast, also known as Evan M. Sargent, who learned to paint by pasting both his failures and successes in the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC