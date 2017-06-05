Second Saturday Art Night showcases diverse exhibits
This month's Second Saturday Art Night in downtown Sonora has some notable highlights, including a striking show by street artist Quel Beast. UTLTRN Design will host the show by Quel Beast, also known as Evan M. Sargent, who learned to paint by pasting both his failures and successes in the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
