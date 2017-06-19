Save the summer recreation programs
Cutting summer recreation programs should never have been considered by county staff much less make it to the Board of Supervisors for discussion. Wisely, the board decided to hold off on the plan for now, but the idea is out there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC