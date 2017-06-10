Rivas named Yosemite High Student of the Year

Gabriela 'Gabby' Rivas, a 17-year-old senior at Yosemite High School, has been named the Student of the Year for the class of 2017. The announcement was made during the end of school rally June 1, which caused a thunderous applause and yelling from the 690 students at the rally, as Rivas walked to get her award in tears.

