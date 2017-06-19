Record-breaking Heat Hits Sonora

With a Heat Advisory in effect from over the weekend through most of the workweek - and multiple days with triple-digit temperatures in the forecast - the Mother Lode is vying for some new weather records. According to Sacramento-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Kochasic, who spoke with Clarke Broadcasting as Sonora temperatures were hitting 100 degrees late this morning, when the mercury hits 103, which is today's forecast, it will break the previous record of 102 set back in 1988.

