Police concerned for runaway teen

Mother Lode authorities are concerned for the safety of a Valley Springs teenager who reportedly ran away from home three months ago but was keeping in touch with friends and relatives via social media until recently. William Richardson, 16, who is known as Billy, left home March 17, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

