Man And His Dog Taken Into Custody
A Sonora man was arrested in an incident that involved a stolen vehicle, a knife, a dog and a drug warrant. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department was alerted on Monday morning to a suspicious vehicle with a man sleeping inside, parked at the office of the Cascade Mobile Home Park on Wards Ferry Road in Sonora.
