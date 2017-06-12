Man And His Dog Taken Into Custody

Man And His Dog Taken Into Custody

A Sonora man was arrested in an incident that involved a stolen vehicle, a knife, a dog and a drug warrant. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department was alerted on Monday morning to a suspicious vehicle with a man sleeping inside, parked at the office of the Cascade Mobile Home Park on Wards Ferry Road in Sonora.

