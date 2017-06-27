Live Fire Training Starts Wednesday I...

Live Fire Training Starts Wednesday In Tuolumne County

Cal Fire warns that the public may see smoke in the Sonora skies for the next two days but it is just a drill. The Cal Fire Tuolumne - Calaveras Unit will be conducting live fire training in Tuolumne County at the Sardella Ranch on Wards Ferry Road.

