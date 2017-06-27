Live Fire Training Starts Wednesday In Tuolumne County
Cal Fire warns that the public may see smoke in the Sonora skies for the next two days but it is just a drill. The Cal Fire Tuolumne - Calaveras Unit will be conducting live fire training in Tuolumne County at the Sardella Ranch on Wards Ferry Road.
