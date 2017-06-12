Jamestown Elementary summer program focuses on STEM learning

Jamestown Elementary School after school program director Daniel Harrison helps Isaac Corral, 11, solder wires for his cigar box electric guitar as Matthew Tungate, 12, looks on. - union democrat Jamestown Elementary School after school program director Daniel Harrison helps Isaac Corral, 11, solder wires for his cigar box electric guitar as Matthew Tungate, 12, looks on.

