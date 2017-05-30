Highway 49 crash injures 11

Highway 49 crash injures 11

2 hrs ago

About 11 a.m., a black SUV with six occupants was driving northbound on Highway 49 approaching the intersection with Shaws Flat Road while a white SUV with seven occupants drove southbound on Highway 49, said Officer Brian Bowman of the Sonora-area California Highway Patrol. The driver of the black SUV prepared to make a left turn onto Shaws Flat Road and quickly accelerated to avoid the approaching white SUV.

