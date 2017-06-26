Gas Prices On The Decline

Gas Prices On The Decline

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: My Mother Lode

The nationwide Lundberg Survey shows that the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded has dropped by seven cents over the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says it reflects lower costs for crude oil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jazzy 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,984 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC