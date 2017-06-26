Gas Prices On The Decline
The nationwide Lundberg Survey shows that the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded has dropped by seven cents over the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says it reflects lower costs for crude oil.
