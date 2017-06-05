Fire burns 1.5 acres near Standard

Fire burns 1.5 acres near Standard

Read more: The Union Democrat

Firefighting crews responded Friday afternoon to Blue Bell Road West in Sonora after a vegetation fire burned an acre and a half of dry grass. Chris Morse, captain with Cal Fire's San Andreas Emergency Command Center, said CalFire received a report about 2:30 p.m. of a half-acre brush fire south of Highway 108 and east of Wards Ferry Road.

