Drug bust in Sonora nets two suspects

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Narcotic Agents and other law enforcement officers served a search warrant on at a Sonora residence Thursday morning and arrested two women for possession of drugs and controlled substance paraphernalia. About 8:30 a.m., Tuolumne County Sheriff's Narcotics Agents, patrol deputies and probation officers searched a 20200 block Jamestown Road residence after serving the search warrant to the resident, Linda Moog, 67. During the search of the residence, deputies uncovered hypodermic needles filled with a brown fluid suspected to be heroin, methamphetamine, pills, plastic baggies and glass methamphetamine pipes.

