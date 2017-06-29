Coroner IDs Stanislaus River victim as a 22-year-old Sonora woman

A Sonora woman was pronounced dead at Oak Valley Hospital in Oakdale at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday following an inner tube float accident at Knights Ferry on the Stanislaus River, authorities said today. The victim has been identified as Rachel Terrazas, 22, a resident of Sonora, said Garrett Seymour, a Stanislaus County coroner's detective.

