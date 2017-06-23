Community Notes for June 23, 2017

The Promotion Club of Jamestown will host a Jamestown Mural Fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Hurst Ranch, 17415 Highway 108 in Jamestown. The event will feature an outdoor concert by the Black Irish Band, a live auction, food and drinks for sale along with a movie and film history presentation by the Tuolumne County Film Commission.

