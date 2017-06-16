Community Notes for June 16, 2017

Community Notes for June 16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

The event will begin with a reception a no-host cocktails at 5:30 p.m., followed by a catered dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Twain Harte Golf Club. Tickets cost $35 per person, and reservations are required by today by calling 536-9227 for information and reservations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Tuolumne County was issued at June 16 at 3:40PM PDT

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC