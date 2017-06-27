Committee forms to consider Sonora Dome, Wildcat Ranch future
Sonora Union High School District Superintendent Patrick Chabot has selected nine community members for an advisory committee to the Sonora Union High School Board of Trustees to look at whether to sell the Sonora Dome and portions of the Sonora High School Wildcat Ranch.
