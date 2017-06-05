Commissioners delay flagpole decision after lengthy debate
Alex MacLean / Union Democrat On Monday, the Tuolumne County Historic Preservation Review Commission delayed a recommendation on a proposed flagpole for Courthouse Square in Sonora until they could get more information about whether it would put the site's listing on the National Register of Historic Places at risk. - union democrat Alex MacLean / Union Democrat On Monday, the Tuolumne County Historic Preservation Review Commission delayed a recommendation on a proposed flagpole for Courthouse Square in Sonora until they could get more information about whether it would put the site's listing on the National Register of Historic Places at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC