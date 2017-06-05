Commissioners delay flagpole decision...

Commissioners delay flagpole decision after lengthy debate

On Monday, the Tuolumne County Historic Preservation Review Commission delayed a recommendation on a proposed flagpole for Courthouse Square in Sonora until they could get more information about whether it would put the site's listing on the National Register of Historic Places at risk.

