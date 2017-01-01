City of Sonora leaders approve 2017-18 budget

The Sonora City Council has approved an $11.2 million spending plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year that includes money for keeping the current level of the city's core services intact and work on some long-planned transportation projects, but little for road maintenance. When asked by Councilman George Segarini at a meeting Monday night about how much money was dedicated to maintaining the city's roads, City Administrative Services Director Jennifer Callaway said upkeep is typically funded with the help of gas tax revenue - of which there is expected to be $94,000 in the next year.

