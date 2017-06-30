City, county eye Jan. 1 deadline for ...

City, county eye Jan. 1 deadline for commercial cannabis regulations

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

The City of Sonora has a plan in motion to determine how it will handle commercial marijuana businesses before the state begins issuing licenses Jan. 1, while a corresponding effort by Tuolumne County has yet to move beyond discussions on cultivation for personal use. A working group recently formed by the Sonora City Council met for the first time Wednesday evening and developed a timeline for tackling hot-button issues like whether to permit storefronts that sell marijuana, deliveries, as well as manufacturing and testing facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jazzy 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC