City, county eye Jan. 1 deadline for commercial cannabis regulations

The City of Sonora has a plan in motion to determine how it will handle commercial marijuana businesses before the state begins issuing licenses Jan. 1, while a corresponding effort by Tuolumne County has yet to move beyond discussions on cultivation for personal use. A working group recently formed by the Sonora City Council met for the first time Wednesday evening and developed a timeline for tackling hot-button issues like whether to permit storefronts that sell marijuana, deliveries, as well as manufacturing and testing facilities.

