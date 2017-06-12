Caltrans Cone Zones, Beginning June 18

Sonora, CA - Caltrans has plenty of plans for roadwork along Mother Lode highways, some of it initiating before weekend's end. Here is the rundowna In Tuolumne County, the guardrail improvement project slated for completion by the end of June returns to the overnights along Highway 108 between Highway 49 and Old Wards Ferry Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.