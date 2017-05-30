Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo
Firefighters and Columbia Air are battling a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County. Cal Fire reports it is a half acre in size burning along the 14000 block of Blue Bell West between Butter Cup Circle and Our Lane in the Sonora area.
