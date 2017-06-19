Budget And Widening Contract On Sonora Agenda
The council will vote on approving a $1,058,012 contract with George Reed Construction for the Greenley Road and Mono Way widening project. A memo from City Engineer Jerry Fuccillo notes that completion should tentatively come before September 30, but it could slip into October because of the heavy schedule for contractors this summer following damage that occurred on roads throughout the winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC