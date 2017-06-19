Budget And Widening Contract On Sonor...

Budget And Widening Contract On Sonora Agenda

The council will vote on approving a $1,058,012 contract with George Reed Construction for the Greenley Road and Mono Way widening project. A memo from City Engineer Jerry Fuccillo notes that completion should tentatively come before September 30, but it could slip into October because of the heavy schedule for contractors this summer following damage that occurred on roads throughout the winter.

Sonora, CA

