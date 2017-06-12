Back Hoe Brings Down Corner Gas Building

The Corner Gas Station building has been reduced to rubble to make way for the City of Sonora's second Phase of the Greenley Road/Mono Way Intersection Project. On Thursday, a back hoe was used to bring down the two-story building that housed the mini mart located at 852 Mono Way and remove the debris.

