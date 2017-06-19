Air, Ground Resources Respond To Reported Vegetation Fire West Of La Grange
Update at 2:11 p.m .: Columbia air resources and others have been called back from a fire west of La Grange, reported below. Still being described as roughly five acres by Stanislaus Consolidated Battalion Chief Paul Spani, he states it is close to contained with no cause determined as of yet.
