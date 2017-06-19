Air, Ground Resources Battle Orange F...

Air, Ground Resources Battle Orange Fire Near Knights Ferry

8 hrs ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Update at 4:03 p.m .: According to CAL Fire officials Columbia Air-attack and Helicopter 404, along with multiple ground resources are still working to contain the Orange Fire, reported below. It is now reported at 35 to 40 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

