Air, Ground Resources Battle Orange Fire Near Knights Ferry
Update at 4:03 p.m .: According to CAL Fire officials Columbia Air-attack and Helicopter 404, along with multiple ground resources are still working to contain the Orange Fire, reported below. It is now reported at 35 to 40 acres with a moderate rate of spread.
