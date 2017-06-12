After six months locked away, Sonora Pass opens
A westbound motorcyclist enters Tuolumne County from Mono County at the top of Sonora Pass at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Railyn Stokes, of Long Barn, and Rebecca Andrade, of Sonora, were among the first visitors to the top of Sonora Pass on Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
