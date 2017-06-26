A Welcome Cool Down For Area Road Work
Sonora, CA - A little cooler temperatures means Caltrans will have plenty of crews out in the Mother Lode doing repair and maintenance work along highways with some beginning before weekend's end. Ten minutes is the targeted delay time for most of these jobs, according to Caltrans.
