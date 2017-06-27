A disaster waiting to happen in Sonora
Sonora Fire chief Aimee New and Sonora Mayor Connie Williams listen to concerns from Truckenmiller Road neighbors, from left, Bart Dolman, Tynna Garness, Borislav Radosavljevic and Donna Burkey. Borislav Radosavljevic, of Sonora , talks to Sonora Fire chief Aimee New and Sonora Mayor Connie Williams , about the abandoned, dilapidated homes on Truckenmiller Road and the trouble they bring to his neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC