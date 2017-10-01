1979-Stratocaster-stolen-June-10-2017

Unaware, while Kent Rosen and his band were rocking out at a Second Saturday gig in downtown Sonora, thieves had broken into his Jamestown home and were carrying away about $14,000 worth of valuables and memories. Speaking with Clarke Broadcasting today, Rosen admits that while his family's practice is generally to not lock their doors, the perpetrators did not even bother with rattling any doorknobs; they just cut a window screen and made entry through his daughter's bedroom window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.