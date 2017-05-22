Woman Charged With Felony Resisting Arrest Causing Serious Injury

During a traffic stop a state park ranger wound up with at least a broken ankle and remains under a doctor's care while a local woman faces related charges. According to State Parks Superintendent Greg Martin, at Columbia State Park the unidentified ranger pulled over 36-year-old Cassidy Suzanne Coffey of Sonora on Parrotts Ferry Road near Fulton Street around noontime Saturday for using a cell phone and not wearing a seat belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.