Woman Charged With Felony Resisting A...

Woman Charged With Felony Resisting Arrest Causing Serious Injury

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: My Mother Lode

During a traffic stop a state park ranger wound up with at least a broken ankle and remains under a doctor's care while a local woman faces related charges. According to State Parks Superintendent Greg Martin, at Columbia State Park the unidentified ranger pulled over 36-year-old Cassidy Suzanne Coffey of Sonora on Parrotts Ferry Road near Fulton Street around noontime Saturday for using a cell phone and not wearing a seat belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC