Woman Arrested For Injuring Officer, Intoxication
A Sonora Police officer sustained wounds after a biting by an allegedly intoxicated woman while she attempted to resist arrest. According to Acting Police Chief Turu VanderWiel, the department received a complaint around five o'clock Friday of an intoxicated female behind the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Mono Way.
