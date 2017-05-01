Two weekend arrests for meth possession and other charges

About 7 p.m. Saturday, a Tuolumne County Sheriff's deputy contacted a man at Sierra Energy on the 18300 block of Highway 108 in Jamestown on suspicion that he had numerous outstanding warrants for failing to register as a sex offender and identification theft, a Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office news release stated. As the deputy attempted to place handcuffs on the man, the man claimed he had a gun in his pocket and tried to pull away.

