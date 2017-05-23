Tuolumne Main Canal Adjacent To Proposed Reservoir Site
The T.U.D. Board of Directors will hold a study session to review the feasibility of building a 350-800 acre ft. reservoir near the former Sierra Pines Golf Course in Twain Harte.
