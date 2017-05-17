Tuolumne County government must chang...

Tuolumne County government must change, auditor says

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors gave direction to county department chiefs at Tuesday's meeting to come up with scenarios for cutting each of their budgets by 5 to 8 percent in order to reduce a projected $3.9 million deficit in the budget for the next fiscal year. A newly opened juvenile hall, labor agreements through 2021, increasing obligations for employee pensions, and borrowing to build a new county jail are going to put a strain on the county's budget in the coming years that will require some serious changes, according to Debi Bautista, county clerk and auditor-controller.

