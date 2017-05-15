Tree Work sign in Mi-WuK Village neig...

Tree Work sign in Mi-WuK Village neighborhood, Tuolumne County Tree Mortality Tour, October 2016

Residents with concerns about public safety due to winter storm-ravaged roads, bark beetle-killed trees and what may be a very challenging fire season are invited to a public forum this week. Scheduled for this Thursday in downtown Sonora the event will be co-hosted by several public agencies at the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors fourth-floor chambers .

