Traffic Alert: Motorists Delays Into Summer In Tuolumne County
Most travelers probably will not mind these travel slowdowns in Tuolumne County as it means some of the winter ravaged roads will get a face lift. County official report various roadways are set for repair during the "Special Districts Pavement Maintenance 2016" project.
