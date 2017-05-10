Toni Wivell named Mother Lode Roundup...

Toni Wivell named Mother Lode Roundup Mother of the Year

The 2017 Mother Lode Roundup's Mother of the Year Toni Wivell, 80, may have been born in Southern California and raised in the Bay Area, but her heart has always been in Tuolumne County. Wivell's family spent many summers while she was growing up going camping at Kennedy Meadows.

