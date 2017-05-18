Sonora Farmers Market Mural, downtown Sonora
Along with this weekend's sunny weather the first of the Mother Lode farmers markets to open is heralding the summer season ahead. Saturday morning, the City of Sonora's Certified Farmers Market kicks off what will be a 22-week run at its set spot a block of off Washington Street/Highway 49 at Theall and Stewart streets in downtown Sonora.
