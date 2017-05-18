Sonora Bus Crash Has CHP Searching For Hit And Run Suspect
Update at 5 p.m.: The CHP is asking for the public's help to find a vehicle involved in a hit and run bus crash on Highway 49. The CHP reports a bus with four students and a driver was rear ended at the Parrotts Ferry Road Intersection just before 3:30 p.m. None of the students or the driver were injured. The vehicle that left the scene is believed to be a white compact car, possibly a Dodge Neon, according to the CHP.
