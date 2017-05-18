Sonora Area Foundation grant a real life-saver

Mi-Wuk-Sugar Pine Fire Protection District members pose with the station's new Lucas II chest compression system. Pictured are : Back row - District board President Mike Welch, auxiliary President Sherry Blake, Bill Schneiderman and Lin Freer and Darrell Slocum of the Sonora Area Foundation; front row - Captain Drew Collier, intern firefighter Brendan Danicourt and Chief Larry Crabtree.

