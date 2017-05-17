Schools closed in response to social media rumor

Unsubstantiated rumors over social media about a runaway teen have been identified as the primary culprit prompting the closure of Curtis Creek Elementary School and Gold Rush Charter School on Tuesday. In a press release Wednesday afternoon, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said an unidentified teen's comment on social media, which associated runaway Timothy Kearn, 14, with the burglary of guns that had occurred earlier in the day, as the lightning rod that sparked a hysteria of unverified speculation.

