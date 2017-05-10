Sample of Gas Prices May 10, 2017 in downtown Sonora
Around the Mother Lode the average cost to fuel up at the pump is trending lower than across the state but state gas prices, still second-highest in the nation, are expected to shortly again be on the rise. Increased refinery production rates, in tandem with moderate demand and an unseasonal overabundance of gasoline in the marketplace, is causing falling gas prices across the US, according to AAA Northern California spokesperson John Moreno.
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
