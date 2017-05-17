Rose Wolf Wildlife Rescue needs a new home
Nina Resnik of Rose Wolf Wildlife Rescue holds Jeff, a girl, and Mutt, a boy, two squirrels about five weeks old she rescued from the Tuolumne County Jail. A Sonora area nonprofit animal and wildlife rescue center that has helped more than 5,000 domesticated and wild creatures over the past 27 years recently learned it is losing its lease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
