Rose Wolf Wildlife Rescue needs a new home

Nina Resnik of Rose Wolf Wildlife Rescue holds Jeff, a girl, and Mutt, a boy, two squirrels about five weeks old she rescued from the Tuolumne County Jail. A Sonora area nonprofit animal and wildlife rescue center that has helped more than 5,000 domesticated and wild creatures over the past 27 years recently learned it is losing its lease.

