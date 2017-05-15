Proposed Food Court Back On Sonora Co...

Proposed Food Court Back On Sonora Council Agenda

13 hrs ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Today the Sonora City Council is expected to take the final step in approving the rezoning for a food court project next to the AM/PM Mini Mart. Two weeks ago the council voted to approve a rezoning request for the property at 15 Pesce Way, off of Highway 49. The owners, Jaykay Properties, who also have the adjacent mini mart, are planning to construct a building at the former Sonora Motors property that could house up to three fast food style restaurants.

