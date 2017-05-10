Police Lieutenant. Sergeant Turu VanderWiel
City Administrator Tim Miller says that Sonora Police Lt. Turu VanderWiel has been appointed as the Acting Police Chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC