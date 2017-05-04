Planning Commission To Review Sonora Armory Design Changes
Some revised plans submitted by Trado Restaurant Corporation for its Sonora Armory project will go before the Sonora Planning Commission next week. Trado is requesting a Design Review Permit for proposed changes to its earlier approved project plans for the facility under construction at 198 S. Green Street.
