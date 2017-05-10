Officials identify man found near rai...

Officials identify man found near railroad tracks

The man found dead Monday morning along the railroad tracks south of Symons Lane in Sonora has been identified as Matthew William Birdsong, of Jamestown, a Sonora Police Department news release stated. Sgt. Deborah Moss of the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said all coroner's cases go through the county, but they would provide information to the Sonora Police Department, which is handling the investigation.

