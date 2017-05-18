No plea entered in case of Sonora doctor

Read more: The Union Democrat

Danny and Diane Anderson, a Sonora-area doctor and his wife who are charged with multiple felonies surrounding an Oct. 21, 2016, multi-car collision on J-59, did not enter a plea at their second joint arraignment hearing Friday morning at the Tuolumne County Superior Court. As with the first arraignment hearing on April 21, Courtroom 2 was packed to capacity with friends, family and associates of the couple.

Read more at The Union Democrat.

