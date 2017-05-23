News of Record for May 23,2017

News of Record for May 23,2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

5:02 p.m., public peace, fight, disorderly conduct - A person's wallet was taken on Woods Creek Drive and then he was threatened with a knife. 6:09 p.m., animal complaints - A dog was locked inside of a car on Sanguinetti Road with all the windows rolled up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC