News of Record for May 18, 2017

12:26 p.m., Sonora - Jolie Marlene Esposito, 47, of Jamestown, was booked on suspicion of using a fortified room to sell a controlled substance, committing a felony while out on bail and misdemeanor charges possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia after an arrest on the 22200 block of Parrotts Ferry Road.

